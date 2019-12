Sheriff John Tate recently stopped by the Esto Fire Department to drop off several bicycles he donated for the annual Christmas celebration in Esto.

Esto Fire Chief Tom Murphy and staff have been busy getting the fire station and Town Hall ready for the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, December 7, at the Esto Fire Department.

Be sure to take your little ones by to see Santa, who will be on hand to pass out gifts and goodies.