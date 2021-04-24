Chipola’s Literature/Language winners

MARIANNA—Some 70 students from 11 area high schools competed in writing, reading, speech, oral interpretation, literature, humanities, grammar, and Spanish contests on April 9th.

The occasion was the 31st Annual Throssell Literature/Language Festival hosted by Chipola College’s Letters Department. This year the festival was held virtually with students competing via Zoom. Festival Coordinator Dr. Rachel West commended all involved with the virtual festival: “Everybody—from Chipola employees to high school students—were patient and gracious throughout the festival. Even though we were not allowed to hold the festival in person, it was wonderful to continue with the competition.” The purpose of the festival is to recognize and encourage academic excellence.

Prizes were awarded to first, second and third places, as well as honorable mentions (HM), in multiple categories. The winner of the President’s Reading Contest received a special medallion as well as a cash award.

Contest winners from participating schools are listed below.

President’s Reading Award—Felix Preston of Cottondale Cottondale

Writing: first— Sydney Sewell of Liberty County HS; second—Nathaniel Pullam of Liberty County HS— Matthew Baker of Cottondale HS; HM— Emma Whitehead of Marianna HS; HM— Ashlee Pate, of Malone HS.

Speech: first— Chandler King of Graceville HS; second— Jameson Hill of Altha HS; third— JaDee Barber of Malone HS; HM—Abby Chomos of Vernon HS

Oral Interpretation: first— Halee Terry of Bethlehem HS; second— Emma Smith of Vernon HS; third— Rebecca Mays of Graceville HS

Literature: first — Nathan Wilkerson of Holmes County HS; second—Hannah Chambliss of Cottondale HS; third — Abigail Hicks of Sneads HS; HM—Allie Williams of Graceville HS; HM—Chandler King of Graceville HS.

Humanities: first— Emily Chambliss of Cottondale HS; second—Brayden Harrell of SneadsHS; third— Ben Parish of Holmes County HS; HM— Trevor Shelton of Malone HS; HM—Hector Rodriguez of Malone HS.

Grammar: first— Emily Mosier of Bethlehem HS; second— Addi O’Bryan of Altha HS; third— Felix Preston of Cottondale HS; HM— Alexus McGann of Marianna HS; HM—Alyssa Purvis of Marianna HS.

Spanish Language Contest: first— Eva Ramirez of Graceville HS; second—Judith Vasquez of Malone HS; third— Terryalice Jurado-Carter of Graceville HS; HM— Yoni Negron of Vernon HS; HM—Nicol Carillo of Vernon HS.