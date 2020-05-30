Chipola’s Clark wins Kirkland teaching award

Dr. Amanda Clark, associate professor in Chipola College’s Natural Sciences department, has been selected by her colleagues for the Kirkland Award for Excellence in Teaching. Clark has worked at the college since 2013, where she teaches a variety of science and education courses. She began teaching at Chipola as an adjunct from 2009 to 2012.

Dr. Clark earned PhD in Science Education/Biology from Florida State University. She also earned a B.S in Biological Science and an M.S. is Science Education from FSU.

She is Chipola’s STEM Coordinator and works tirelessly to plan and implement the annual STEM event. She also helps coordinate Science Day for area school students.

The Chipola faculty member who nominated Clark, says, “Amanda goes above and beyond the call of duty to help her students. She started an A&P Lab Snapchat to create videos and tutorials for her students. She posted the videos on Canvas but once she put them on Snapchat her grades increased 10-15%.”

After switching to remote learning during the pandemic, Clark used Canvas Studio to create Biology lab videos by walking around her home property finding plants to virtually dissect and keep the students in the experience. She made an A&P Lab video about muscles while kayaking to illustrate the muscles involved in activities. Clark also uses ZOOM, Microsoft Teams and provided good tips during a faculty forum about using scanning apps to make student submissions easier.

Her colleague continued, “Amanda encourages her students to attend Science Seminars, a wonderful new endeavor for the campus. She is always available and willing to help her students by spending extra time with them to help them succeed in her courses.”

On winning the award, Clark says, “I love Chipola and I’m excited every day to help our students learn about science and to reach their goals.”

Clark and her husband, Tory Hussey, live in Marianna with their 2 children, Cyann and Torin Clark-Hussey.

The Kirkland Award was established by brothers, J.R. Kirkland and David Kirkland, in honor of their parents, the late Willis and Carolyn Kirkland of Marianna. The award provides a $1,000 bonus to the annual recipient. Previous winners include: Dr. Rachel West, Kurt McInnis, Amie Myers, Glenda Bethel, Casey Dowgul, Joy Ree (Georgia) Ashmore, Vikki Milton, Dr. Gina McAllister, Robert Ivey, Dr. David Hilton, John Gardner, Stan Young, Richard Hinson, JoAnn Everett, Dr. Rose Cavin, Dr. Lou Cleveland, Nancy Burns, Geraldine DeFelix, Mary McClendon, Dr. Stephen Shimmel, Lee Shook, Kathryn Roberts, Brenda Alford, Paul Huang, Peggy Register, Charlene Lord, Lonnie Keene, Dr. Cherry Ward, Jean Taylor, Dr. Robert Dunkle, the late Donald Holley, the late Dr. Bill Brievogel and the late Don Adams.