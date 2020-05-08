Chipola’s Brown added to Wall of Honor

Recent Chipola College graduate Mary Beth Brown of Hosford recently was named a Coca-Cola Gold Scholar and a Guistwhite Scholar by Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges. Her portrait will hang on Chipola’s Academic Wall of Honor.

The $1,500 Coca-Cola Gold scholarship was awarded to only 50 students from 2,000 applicants nation-wide. The $5,000 Guistwhite Scholarship was awarded to only 15 applicants from 3,400 applications.

Brown was the 2018 Valedictorian of Liberty County high school. She was vice-president of her class and the lead officer of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She was cheerleader for four years and cheer captain two years. She was on the track team for four years.

At Chipola, Brown maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA. She was a member of the Honors program, Phi Theta Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta, Student Science Association, Pre-Med Society, Student Government Association, and Student Ambassadors. She was president of Student Ambassadors and Mu Alpha Theta and vice president of PTK and Student Science Association. She was awarded the 2019 Calculus I award. She was a member of the Chipola women’s cross country team. She also was a sophomore homecoming attendant.

Brown led two major community service projects through Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society: “Christmas in August” and “A Page for Change.”

“Christmas in August” was conducted for residents of the Chipola Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marianna. She collected 60 gift bags for the center’s residents which included a puzzle, blanket, fuzzy socks, and lotion. Students personally delivered the gifts to each resident. She also led PTK students in participating in the center’s exercise class.

“A Page for Change” project promoted childhood literacy on a local and global scale. In September 2019, Brown organized a book drive for children in Africa. She addressed the Literature/Language department, Honors Society, and local libraries to promote the book drive. More than 150 books were collected and shipped to students in Africa. She also read Christmas stories to kindergarten students at W.R Tolar School. She discussed with the children the importance of reading and being kind. Each child was presented two Sesame Street books that discussed manners, being a friend and taking turns.

Of her time at Chipola Brown says, “My two years at Chipola have been nothing short of amazing. Chipola has spoiled me with its hometown-atmosphere and the close-knit family that accompanied my enrollment. I am so thankful for every professor who taught me in these two years. Their constant friendly demeanors demonstrated that they truly love their jobs and care about their students. I have thoroughly enjoyed the organizations I was involved in, and the friendships I made. There is no doubt that I would not have had such a special and unforgettable experience at any other college. I am going to deeply miss Chipola’s staff and my peers, but I will forever be grateful for the family and memories Chipola College gave me.”

Brown is transferring to FSU in the fall, where she will major in Communication Science and Disorders in hopes of becoming a Speech-Language Pathologist. She is the daughter of Doyle and Beth Brown of Hosford, Florida.