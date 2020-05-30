Chipola Workforce Programs moving forward

The Chipola College Workforce Education programs are planning to re-launch their clock hour programs in the coming weeks.

The Automotive Technology program Summer 1 term is successfully moving forward virtually during May and with modified hands-on learning during June.

Darwin Gilmore, Chipola Dean of Workforce Education, says, “This is an innovative, progressive path helping our automotive students advance during these difficult times. Automotive instructors John Gardner and Josh Ellis are doing an outstanding job.”

Chipola is planning a June 1 relaunch of the Firefighting, Corrections, and Law Enforcement training programs with a modified approach meeting distancing and group size safety guidelines. Gilmore says, “I am so proud of our Director of Public Service, Jamie McAllister, and his team. We offer quality and consistency which helps our trainees earn credentials and prepare them well for their chosen occupations. Our Public Service exam pass rate and placement rate are routinely among the best in the state.

Welding and Cosmetology also are excellent and well-run programs. Lead instructors Curtis Jenkins and Paige Vanderwerf respectively, plan to start with a modified face-to-face approach during the Summer 2 Session. Chipola is now registering students for these opportunities.

Chipola’s credit hour Engineering Programs will start again in the Fall term with plans to add clock hour programs to both Engineering Tech (mechanical and electrical skills) as well as Civil Engineering Tech platforms. Gilmore says, “I am excited to develop these programs which will be shorter pathways to help our students get to work and align with credentials which even better connect with regional demands.”

Chipola’s Summer Session 2 classes begin June 30 with registration ongoing.

For information about Chipola Workforce Education programs, contact Gilmore at gilmored@chipola.edu or 850-718-2270.