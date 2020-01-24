Chipola to present Peter Pan and Cinderella on Ice

MARIANNA—Chipola College’s Fine Arts Department announces a special production of The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan and Cinderella on Ice!, Feb. 17-18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale Feb. 3. ACT Fund membership tickets may be used for this event and may be redeemed beginning Jan. 27. The show is scheduled in place of Disney’s Mary Poppins” originally scheduled for Feb. 20-22 which has been cancelled.

Ice Creative Entertainment will bring to the Chipola Center for the Arts a world where magic is real, adventure is epic, and love is harmonious. Enjoy amazing jumps, spins, lifts and stunts mixed with an all original musical experience featuring world-premiere figure-skating champions and cirque artists. The show is sure to impress with its high energy, beautiful costumes and captivating light show.

Combining two classic tales, The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan and Cinderella on Ice! is an interesting twist as Cinderella defeats the odds by jumping through obstacles to find her true love – a new twist on your average love story. Following the long-awaited true love’s kiss, pirates interrupt and Peter Pan is called for a nonstop adventure through Neverland.

Raved by audiences of all ages, the show is perfect for the whole family. Don’t miss out on powerful storytelling and world-class ice skating. How will Chipola get an ice skating show inside the Center for the Arts? Audiences are invited to come see for themselves.

For information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or email Evelyn Ward, Director of Fine and Performing Arts at warde@chipola.edu.

For more, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-hFsp-J-V0.