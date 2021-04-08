Chipola to play Gulf Coast in state tournament

NICEVILLE, FL—The Chipola College Indians play Gulf Coast Thursday, April 8, at 6 p.m., in the FCSAA/Region 8 tourney which runs April 8-10.

Chipola is the number one seed in the tourney. A win Thursday would put the Indians in the semi-finals Friday, April 9, at 8 p.m. to face the winner of St. Petersburg and Eastern Florida.

Chipola Head Coach, Donnie Tyndall, was named Panhandle Coach of the Year along with Tallahassee’s Head Coach, Zach Settembre.

The Indians had three players on the All-Panhandle Conference first team: Jaeden Zackery, Carlos Lemus and Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

Tournament seeds are: 1. Chipola; 2. Indian River; 3. Florida Southwestern; 4. Eastern Florida; 5. St. Petersburg; 6. State College of Florida; 7. FSC @ Jacksonville; and 8. Gulf Coast.

The Indians (13-3, 18-4) finished the season as Panhandle Co-Champions with Tallahassee (13-3).

Tournament information is available at: FCSAA/Region VIII brackets, tickets, and other tournament information or at www.chipolaathletics.com