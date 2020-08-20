Chipola to offer Corrections/Law Enforcement Cross-over

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Public Service division is now accepting applicants for cross-over classes from Corrections Officer to Law Enforcement Officer and from Law Enforcement to Corrections Officer.

Persons who have worked in the field of Law Enforcement or Corrections in the past four years are eligible for the training.

For the Law Enforcement to Corrections Program, contact Lou Daniels at 850-718-2212 or email danielsm@chipola.edu.

For the Corrections Officer Cross-training to Law Enforcement, contact Steven Stewart at 850-718-2286 or email stewarts@chipola.edu.