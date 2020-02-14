Chipola to host signing for Hurricane Michael book

The Chipola College Library will host a book-signing for, “Surviving Hurricane Michael: A Community’s Story of Devastation, Survival and Hope during Recovery” written by Kay Dennis.

The signing is set for Monday, March 9, from 2 – 5 p.m. in the college library. The uplifting story includes personal accounts intended to help the community heal. All money earned from book sales goes to the City of Marianna for hurricane recovery. Cost is $28. Purchases are cash only.

Dennis is a Chipola College alumnus and the Municipal Development Director for the City of Marianna. She says, “From what we’ve been able to find in the research of the book is that nothing like this has happened in Marianna in the last 200 years.”

In July, Dennis set out to write a pamphlet outlining Marianna’s journey through Hurricane Michael, never expecting it to take up more than a few pages.​ “It grew and grew and grew till I had more than 100 people I interviewed. Now it’s more than 230 pages,” Dennis said.​

“I realized there are so many different stories that took place with one storm. We’re interwoven as a community,” Dennis said.​

Residents and officials shared their own experiences of living through the category 5 storm.​ “There are all kinds of stories in there. Some are funny and some that’ll make you cry. But the end of the book is very uplifting,” Dennis said.​

The book is now listed as the number one seller in Amazon’s Natural Disaster new releases section. ​