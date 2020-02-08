Chipola to host Black History film series and celebration

In honor of Black History Month, the Jackson County Public Library, the Chipola College Social and Behavioral Sciences Department and the Black Student Union are presenting a Black History Month Film Series.

The film “Harriet” will be shown Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Cultural Center. “Africa’s Great Civilization” will be shown Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The showings are open to the public. Faculty, staff, and students are encouraged to attend.

Chipola’s Annual Black History Month Celebration is Friday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Cultural Center. Guest speaker is Elder Emeritus William McCray. The Jackson County Health Department will be present to promote Tobacco Cessation and Diabetes Prevention. BSU students will be selling raffle tickets for a $100 gift card and a Dutch oven. Proceeds will be allocated to the BSU students’ Spring FAASA Convention fees. Admission is free and dinner will be provided.

For information, contact BSU adviser Dr. Willie Spires at 850-718-2232.