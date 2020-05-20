Chipola Theatre welcomes new faculty member

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Fine and Performing Arts Department welcomes George Raines Carr as an Assistant Professor in the theatre department.

Carr comes to Chipola with an extensive, successful career as a director and educator with over 10 years of experience at all levels of theatre and film. Carr is currently an Adjunct Instructor of Theatre at Flagler College in St. Augustine, FL, Adjunct instructor of Theatre at Florida State College of Jacksonville and Associate Director of the Apex Theatre Studio in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. He has also served as the Main Casting Associate and Operations Manager for a top Hollywood Casting Company on over 450 national and regional commercials, Production Coordinator of Development for Walt Disney Feature Animation in Burbank, CA, creator of a Traveling Shakespeare Company, and creator of a first of its kind annual Sam Shepard Theatre Festival.

He says, “Being from the South has given me a different perspective on the stories that matter and how powerful theatre can be to those with limited exposure. We live in a very diverse country and I find theatre to be the last truly democratic place left in our society. We can all share the spotlight. Our voices can be heard and crafter in the emptiest of spaces. I love teaching acting and directing to the next generation. It fills me with purpose and joy at their artistic discoveries. I am a builder. My Hollywood experience with thousands of professional actors has taught me that we don’t all reach the finish line in the same way. I enjoy finding the path to my actor’s success.”

Carr and his wife, Brooke, plan to move to Marianna this summer.

Carr earned his AA degree from Tallahassee Community College, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from Florida State University and a Master of Fine Arts in Directing from the University of Alabama.