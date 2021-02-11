Chipola teams up with Auburn and Habitat to build tiny homes

The public is invited to a ground-breaking ceremony for the Chipola Street Development on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. CST.

The project is a collaboration between the Auburn University Rural Studio and the Chipola College Building Construction program.

Together, these partners are working with Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity to provide four efficient tiny homes for local community members.

Attend the ground-breaking in person at 2836 Chipola Street, Marianna, FL 32446 or online at www.chipolahabitat.org/chipolastreetdevelopment