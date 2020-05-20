Chipola students win campus awards

MARIANNA—Chipola College recognized the outstanding achievements of its students at the end of the Spring 2020 term. Awards were presented for academics, athletics and extracurricular activities.

Academics:

English Award – Ken Thomas of Alford.

Calculus I – Daniel Lee of Vernon and Caitlyn Hurst of Clarksville.

Calculus II – Madison Retherford of Marianna.

Calculus III – Morgan Johnson of Marianna.

Biology for Science Majors – Sheridan Padgett of Marianna and Parker Hooper of Bonifay.

Freshman Chemistry – Caitlyn Hurst of Clarksville.

Sophomore Chemistry – Mary Beth Brown of Hosford.

Health Sciences – Alexis O’Neal of Tallahassee.

Dr. Robert E. Ringer Award – Mary Beth Brown of Hosford.

Social and Behavioral Science – Kaesha Ephriam of Marianna.

Accounting – AA/AS – Duncan Hosford of Hosford.

Accounting – BSBA – Valerie Sims of Marianna.

Computer Science – AA/AS – Jessica Porter of Quincy.

General Management – BSBA – Jeremy Porter of Quincy.

Strategic Management – BSBA – Wes Adkison of Chipley.

National Leadership in Business Award – Benjamin Bridges of Marianna.

Fine and Performing Arts:

Hasty Award for Excellence in Music – Sarah Lynn White of Blountstown.

FCSAA All Academic Awards for Music – Zachary Chorn of Slocomb, Alabama, Anna Gillis of Blountstown, Caroline King of Graceville, Sarah Lynn White of Blountstown, Ally Williams of Havana.

FCSAA All Academic Awards for Theatre – Dorian Chancey of Ozark, Alabama, Bailey Fenn of Marianna, Aaron Hamilton of Marianna, Sarah-Grace Lockard of Ariton, Alabama.

Workforce Development Awards:

Automotive – Matthew Wakefield of Graceville.

Corrections – Teantavious Childress of Quincy.

Cosmetology – McKenize Whitehead of Cottondale.

Engineering Technology – Cameron Hand of Bainbridge, Georgia.

Fire Fighter – Curtis Lemons of Graceville.

Law Enforcement – Seth Smith of Altha.

Welding – Samuel Leidy of Graceville.

Athletic Awards:

Charlton Keen Scholar-Athlete Award – Mikayla Lewin of New Zealand.

Extracurricular Activities and State & National Awards:

Black Student Union (BSU) – Kaesha Ephriam of Marianna.

Honors Program – Lila Taylor of Chipley and Carlos Staley of Marianna.

Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) – Kylee Rhodes of Tallahassee AND PBL State Competition Team – Bradley Manning of Malone, Kylee Rhodes of Tallahassee, Diane Watson of Marianna.

Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) – All-Florida Academic Team – Mary Beth Brown of Hosford and Lila Taylor of Chipley AND PTK – Coca-Cola Gold Scholar and Guistwhite Scholar – Mary Beth Brown of Hosford.

Student Scientists Association – Weston Schrock of Blountstown.

Student Government Association (SGA) – Kaci Compton of Chipley.