Chipola students honored at awards ceremony

MARIANNA—Chipola College recognized the outstanding achievements of its students at the recent annual Awards Ceremony. Awards were presented for academics, athletics and extracurricular activities.

The following students received academic awards: Caroline Brunner of Marianna, Freshman English; Alyna Bodart of Marianna, Sophomore English; Jenna Gilmore of Cottondale, Calculus I; Mandolin Brown of Bonifay, Calculus II; Connor Barrett of Graceville, Calculus III; Taylor Young of Marianna, Biology for Science Majors; Taylor Young of Marianna, Freshman Chemistry; Parker Hooper of Bonifay, Sophomore Chemistry; Lindsey Elliott of Marianna, Health Sciences; Bailey Rich of Bonifay, Dr. Robert E. Ringer Science Scholarship; Samera Baker of Grand Ridge, Social and Behavioral Science; Madison Daniels of Marianna, Accounting–AA/AS; Abby Todd of Cottondale, Accounting-BSBA; Jibrail Rodriguez of Altha, Computer Science–AA/AS; Duncan Hosford of Hosford, General Management—BSBA; Jeremy Porter of Quincy, Information Systems–BSBA; and Alex Pate of Graceville, Strategic Management–BSBA.

The following students received the Florida State University/Panama City Transfer Scholarship: Conner Barrett of Graceville, Kameron Butler of Greenwood, Olivia Cornwell of Marianna, MaKenna Gainer of Chipley, Zion Glass of Bonifay, Whitney Mullins of Bonifay, Madison Retherford of Marianna and Tymetra Simmons of Marianna.

Students in Workforce Development programs received the following awards: Jarrod Southwell of Bascom, Advanced Manufacturing Technology; Tommie (Tripp) Hudson of Bonifay, Automotive Technology; Gunnar Nebel of Marianna, Building Construction Technology; Rodney (Trace) Newman of Blountstown, Civil Engineering Technology; Monika Campbell of Blountstown, Corrections; Sarah Banks of Havana, Cosmetology; Saul Puente of Bristol, Firefighting; Dustin Melcher of Alford, Law Enforcement; and Sean Yowell of Marianna, Welding.

Two students received awards for athletics: Tammie Lijbers of the Netherlands, Charlton Keen Scholar-Athlete and De’Myla Brown of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Neal Sportsmanship.

The following students received awards for extracurricular activities: Christopher Brockington of Bascom, Black Student Union; Hailey McDaniel of Sneads, National Leadership in Business; Bailey Rich of Bonifay, Honors Program; Drake Miller of Ozark, Alabama, and George Roulhac of Chipley, FCSAA Theatre Students of the Month; Elijah Wells of Chipley, Chipola Players Thespis Outstanding Emerging Actor; Drake Miller of Ozark, Alabama, Chipola Tech Tribe Excellence in Technical Theatre; Mandolin Brown of Bonifay, Mu Alpha Theta; Diane Watson of Marianna, Lela Abbott of Bonifay, Phi Beta Lambda; Parker Hooper of Bonifay, Bailey Rich of Bonfifay, PTK All Florida Academic Team; Bailey Rich of Bonifay, PTK Coca-Cola Silver Scholar; Parker Hooper of Bonifay, Student Scientists Association; and Abby Sapp of Chipley, Student Government Association.