Chipola Student Spotlight Drake Miller

Drake Miller, a Chipola Theatre Productions and Entertainment major, is this week’s Student Spotlight.

Miller started doing technical theatre when he was 15 and has enjoyed it ever since.

His favorite class at Chipola is Stage Management where he learns how to manage live performances, be a leader, and work as a team. Miller most recently relied on these skills during the college’s latest production, Chipola Live.

Miller’s favorite teacher is Technical Theatre Director Connie Smith. He describes Smith as someone who is hardworking and very dedicated to her students. “She is always ready and willing to hear what students have to say and she cares for every student who walks into the Chipola Theatre,” says Miller.

When asked what he would say to someone considering enrolling at Chipola, Miller said, “I would say they would be setting themselves up for success. There are many teachers and staff who are willing and ready to help you succeed and help put you on a path towards greatness.”

After graduating Chipola in 2022, Miller plans to use his degree and skills to begin his career in the theatre industry.