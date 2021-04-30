Chipola Student Spotlight Caitlyn Hurst

Caitlyn Hurst, a Chipola College Exercise Physiology major, is this week’s Student Spotlight.

Hurst chose to follow in her parents’ footsteps and pursue a career in the medical field. She’s always had an interest in healthcare and enjoys helping others and her community.

Hurst’s favorite class at Chipola is Organic Chemistry and her favorite teacher is Bonnie Smith. Hurst describes Smith as a fun-loving teacher who is always willing to help her students. “She has made an outstanding impression on my life and has made me a better student,” says Hurst.

When asked to describe Chipola, Hurst said, “Chipola College is a great environment for all students. With small personal classes, learning is more accessible. Teachers and staff are always willing to help students and truly want their students to succeed. The ACE Lab on campus offers free tutoring and is a great place to go if you need help or to just study.”

After the Fall 2021 semester, Hurst plans to transfer to Florida State University to finish her Bachelor’s Degree and eventually attend medical school, with the hopes of becoming a Dermatologist.