Chipola Scholarships available for Spring 2021

The Chipola Foundation is accepting applications for four scholarships to be awarded for the Spring 2021 semester which begins in January.

The Sydney Holland Memorial Nursing Scholarship is available for students enrolled in the Chipola RN program or accepted into the RN program for Spring 2021. Deadline is Nov. 6. Applications should be mailed to: Sydney Holland Memorial Nursing Scholarship Committee, 3482 Live Oak Lane, Marianna, FL 32446.

The Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship has a deadline of Nov. 6. Approximately 10 partial $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. The need-based scholarship is available to Florida residents in the following programs: Nursing Assistant, Practical Nurse, Associate Degree Nurse, Baccalaureate Degree Nurse, Emergency Medical Technician or Paramedic. Applicants must have applied for Federal Pell Grant (FAFSA) to qualify. Application, personal letter and transcripts must be submitted to the Foundation by Nov. 6.

The First Generation in College Scholarship will provide several partial scholarships. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov.18. Students must have applied for Federal Pell Grant (FAFSA) and have been determined to be Pell eligible and still have an unmet financial need. Students must demonstrate financial need and must come from a family where neither parent has completed a bachelor’s degree. Students must submit a personal letter with the application.

The Edward K. Roberts Community College Fund Scholarship will provide several partial scholarships. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Nov.18. Preference will be given to low income students who do not qualify for other financial aid and who are parents (both single and married). Applicants must maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA each semester.

For information, visit the Foundation website at www.chipola.edu or call 718-2445.