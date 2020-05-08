Chipola President’s Medallion winners

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons congratulates members of the Class of 2020 who won the President’s Medallion for earning a perfect 4.0 GPA during their time at Chipola.

Winners include: Anna Gillis of Blountstown, Jacob Weaver of Marianna, Jennifer English of Sneads, Leisha Craven of Chattahoochee, Lila Taylor of Chipley, Madeline Wright of Grand Ridge, Mary Beth Brown of Hosford, Mason Young of Marianna, Mikayla Lewin of Marianna, Natalie Sims of Marianna, Valerie Sims of Marianna, Richard Brunner of Marianna, Shauni Hooper of Bonifay, Sheridan Padgett of Marianna, Tamarique Jones of Marianna and Bethany Mixon of Cottonwood.