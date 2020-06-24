Chipola pool to open with limited access

MARIANNA—The Chipola College pool will open Monday, June 29, with limited access due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pool will be open to season pass-holders only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Non pass-holders may swim from 1 to 4 p.m. daily, for an admission of $3 for ages 12 and under, and $4 for ages 13 and up. All non-swimmers will be required to have a parent or legal guardian with them in the pool.

Swimmers will be subject to limited and controlled swim times, social-distancing and will be assigned to specific areas within the pool. The total number of people admitted to the pool also will be greatly reduced to protect the public and to align with current Health Department and CDC guidelines. No swim lessons, swim team or events are planned at this time.

Hours are subject to change due to new directives from the State of Florida or Jackson County Health Department.

Family and individual season passes are available for sale at the pool office.

For information, call 718-2473 or visit www.chipola.edu.