Chipola PBL students win at State Leadership Conference

Chipola College Phi Beta Lambda members competed virtually, March 11-13, in the PBL State Leadership Conference and participated in various virtual workshops and business panels.

Two Chipola students won the following events: Sandra Diane Watson of Marianna: 1st place, Job Interview performance event and 5th place, Marketing Concepts objective test; Lela Abbott of Bonifay: 1st place, Client Service performance event; 2nd place, Information Management objective test and 5th place, Management Concepts objective test.

Both students will graduate from Chipola this semester. Watson will earn an AA degree in Business and Abbott will earn a BSBA degree in Business Management. Both students are now eligible to compete in the 2021 PBL National Conference.

Chipola PBL members have worked on several community service projects during the Fall and Spring semesters. President Diane Watson and Vice President Lela Abbott organized the projects, and members Cullan Murray, Olivia Spooner and Charles Dinkins. Members donated Food/Supplies to Partners for Pets and sent Christmas Cards, Valentine’s Cards and Easter Candy and Bracelets to residents of the Marianna Sunland Center which serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.