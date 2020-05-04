Chipola offering PERT test online

Chipola College is now offering remote PERT (Postsecondary Education Readiness Test) testing.

For those high school students wanting to pursue Dual Enrollment, please contact your guidance counselor to start the process. For all other prospective students, go to the following link to schedule your test day: https://www2.registerblast.com/chipola/Exam/List.

For additional questions regarding signing up to take the PERT, contact the Testing Center either by email or by phone at 850-718-2207 or testingcenter@chipola.edu.