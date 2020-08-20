Chipola offering construction and manufacturing programs

MARIANNA—Chipola College is offering two new career programs this Fall: Building Construction Technology and Advanced Manufacturing.

Building Construction Technology prepares students for employment or advanced training in the construction industry. The program provides 1,050 clock-hours covering electrical, plumbing, heating/ventilation/air-conditioning, masonry, carpentry, cabinets, and the use of hand tools and power tools. Students also will work with math and construction drawings of floor systems, walls, ceilings and roofing. This multi-craft skills training will expose students to all the steps in a building project to allow them to make choices about which trade they most enjoy. The program also will cover entrepreneurship skills for students who want to start their own business.

The high demand for construction jobs is expected to continue in the area well into future decades. Students in the Building Construction program can move into the workforce in various trades or continue their education in Chipola’s Two-Year AS Degree in Civil Engineering Technology.

For information, visit https://chipolaworkforce.com/building-construction-technology-program/.

The Advanced Manufacturing and Production Technology program is designed for people who are good with their hands and who love technology. The program prepares students for employment or advanced training in the manufacturing career cluster.

This 600 clock hour program includes an overview of Computer Aided Design (CAD), project management, CNC machines, computer controls and robotics, AC/DC electrical controls, Programmable Logic Controls, hydraulics, pneumatics, technological tools, welding, machines, instrumentation, materials and industry processes as well as the fundamentals of industrial maintenance.

Students will be introduced to all aspects of the manufacturing industry including safety, quality, leadership and enterprise systems. Graduates will be eligible for high-demand jobs in automation, engineering, and robotics roles paying well above the average for the area. Companies are searching for employees with these technical skills with many in this field expected to retire soon. Students also may continue their education in Chipola’s Two-Year AS Degree in Engineering Technology. For information, visit https://chipolaworkforce.com/advanced-manufacturing-production-technology-program/.

For information about any of Chipola’s Workforce programs, call Darwin Gilmore at 850-718-2270.