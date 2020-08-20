Chipola new hires 2020

MARIANNA – Newly-hired Chipola College employees were recognized during the first staff meeting of the school year on August 17. Thirteen new employees were hired since last year. They include:

Mathematics and Natural Science—Jennifer Bernatis, Assistant Professor, Biology; Denise Freeman, Instructor, Biology.

School of Business and Technology—Thomas Schaefer, Assistant Professor, Business.

Workforce Development—Scott Phelps, Construction Tech Instructor.

Financial Aid—Ugreenal Ivey, Senior Office Assistant.

Athletics—Donnie Tyndall, Head Coach, Men’s Basketball; John Rushing, Assistant Athletic Director; Jordan VerHulst, Assistant Coach, Men’s Basketball; Bobby Pierce, Assistant Coach, Baseball.

Fine Arts Department—Raines Carr, Instructor, Theatre.

Facilities and Campus Operations—Mary Allen, Custodian; Lemon Baker, Groundskeeper; Robert Head, HVAC Technician.