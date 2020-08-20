Chipola new hires 2020

MARIANNA – Newly-hired Chipola College employees were recognized during the first staff meeting of the school year on August 17. Thirteen new employees were hired since last year. They include:
- Mathematics and Natural Science—Jennifer Bernatis, Assistant Professor, Biology; Denise Freeman, Instructor, Biology.
- School of Business and Technology—Thomas Schaefer, Assistant Professor, Business.
- Workforce Development—Scott Phelps, Construction Tech Instructor.
- Financial Aid—Ugreenal Ivey, Senior Office Assistant.
- Athletics—Donnie Tyndall, Head Coach, Men’s Basketball; John Rushing, Assistant Athletic Director; Jordan VerHulst, Assistant Coach, Men’s Basketball; Bobby Pierce, Assistant Coach, Baseball.
- Fine Arts Department—Raines Carr, Instructor, Theatre.
- Facilities and Campus Operations—Mary Allen, Custodian; Lemon Baker, Groundskeeper; Robert Head, HVAC Technician.