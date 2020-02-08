Chipola music students attend winter symposium

LAKELAND—Chipola College music majors recently attended the Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA) winter symposium at Florida Southern University in Lakeland.

Chipola students who attended the conference were Caroline King, Zachary Chorn, Maggie Ham, Julie Barfield, Will Adcock, Sarah Lynn White, Michael Brown, Ally Williams, Katie Brown, Lina Daniel, and Anna Gillis.

Anna Gillis competed in the statewide Student Artist Competition in voice.

Chipola students rehearsed and performed in music ensembles made up of members from 16 Florida state colleges and directed by faculty members of Florida Southern University. Caroline King and Zachary Chorn performed in the Symphonic Band. Will Adcock performed in the Jazz Ensemble. Maggie Ham played cello in the Symphonic Orchestra. Julie Barfield, Sarah Lynn White, Michael Brown, Ally Williams, Katie Brown, Linda Daniel and Anna Gillis all added voices to the joint Choir.

Chipola music faculty Dr. Josh Martin and Angie White accompanied the students at the symposium.

Evelyn Ward, Chipola’s Director of Fine and Performing Arts, says, “Our students’ showing at the symposium is a testament to the fine music and arts programs we offer at Chipola.”