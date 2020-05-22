Chipola men’s basketball coach leaving to pursue D-1 assistant job

MARIANNA—Chipola College officials learned Thursday that head men’s basketball coach Brendan Foley is stepping down to pursue a Division 1 assistant coaching job.

Foley racked up a 45-15 record in two seasons at Chipola. He led the Indians to a 27-5 mark his first year and reached number 7 in the NJCAA National Poll. Foley’s Indians were ranked seventh in the national pre-season polls and poised to have a great season until sophomore point guard Malik Zachery suffered a season-ending hand injury.

Chipola Athletic Director Jeff Johnson, said, “We are happy for Brendan, but sad for the Chipola Nation. We knew this day would come and we wish Brendan and his wife, Natalie, the very best. Brendan is a fine coach and a fine person with a great career ahead of him.”

On leaving Chipola, Coach Foley said, “Eight years ago I had the opportunity to join the Chipola family and it has given me more than I can put into words. It has let me coach the game I love, has helped me grow in all aspects of life, and has introduced me to some of the best people. Chipola was never a stepping stone for me and I knew it would be a struggle if the time was ever right to leave. My life-long goal has been to be a Division 1 coach, and after 12 years in JUCO and eight years at Chipola, my family and I feel this is the time to take the leap of faith to the Divison 1 level. I’d like to thank Dr. Clemmons, Coach Johnson, and all of Chipola Nation for making me feel like family over the last eight years. Marianna will always feel like home. It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent Chipola and my family and I will forever cheer on the Indians and Lady Indians as they continue to bring championships back to Marianna!”

Foley took the reigns as Chipola’s head coach in June, 2018, leading the Indians to a 27-5 overall record and were runners-up in the Panhandle Conference with a 9-3 finish in his first season. They made an appearance in the Region VIII tournament for the second consecutive year. The Indians were ranked in 11-of-12 NJCAA Top 25 polls climbing as high as #7 nationally. Off the court, the Indians were active in the community and the team boosted over a 3.0 team GPA, which included six members on the FCSAA All-Academic team.

As an assistant coach during the 2016-17 season, Foley was named the #2 Junior College Assistant Coach in the country by Coachstat.net. During his tenure at Chipola, he has helped graduate and move 35 players to the Division 1 level. Foley helped coach the 2013-14 Indians to a 26-6 record, and a Panhandle and Region VIII championship. The Indians advanced to the NJCAA Elite Eight at Hutchinson, Kansas, where they were upset by the eventual National Champions. The Indians maintained a Top 10 ranking in the NJCAA throughout the 2013-14 season, climbing to a #1 ranking in January 2014. Foley also helped coach Sam Cassell Jr., who was selected a ﬁrst team NJCAA All-American.

Foley helped coach the 2012-13 Indians to a 26-5 record and Top 15 national ranking in the NJCAA. Chipola also made an appearance in the FCSAA Region VIII tournament.

Prior to arriving at Chipola, Foley served as assistant coach at Santa Fe College (Gainesville, Florida) from 2008-12. While at Santa Fe, he helped coach the 2011-12 Saints to a 26-5 record; Mid-Florida Co-Conference championship; Top 10 NJCAA ranking; FCSAA Region VIII tournament appearance.

Foley earned his Master’s degree in May 2008 from Kansas State University, where he served as a Graduate Assistant for Bob Huggins and Frank Martin. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati where he entered as a practice player and served as head student manager under coaches Bob Huggins and Andy Kennedy. Foley also played one year at Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri.

Foley, 36, is married to Natalie Foley, Chipola’s Assistant Athletic Director. The couple is expecting their first child in June.