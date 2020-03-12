Chipola Math Honorary inducts members

The Chipola College chapter of Mu Alpha Theta, a national honorary mathematics club, recently held an initiation ceremony. New members are, from left (front): Caitlyn Hurst, Mandolin Brown, Mary Beth Williams, Hannah Newsome, (back) Adviser, Stephanie Ward, Carlos Staley, Ryan Carter, Connor Barrett, Bailey Rich and Dr. David Hilton, Dean of Math and Natural Sciences. Not pictured are: Whitney White, Ashtin Williams, Daniel Lee and Brian Gay. Chapter Presidents are Mary Beth Brown and Leanna Bell.