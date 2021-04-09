Chipola Live is April 15

Live performing arts returns to Chipola College with Chipola Live on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts Theatre. The program features students live on stage for a night of music and theatrical scenes featuring students from the Show Choir, College Chorus, President’s Ensemble, Rock and Jazz Band and Theatre. Tickets are $10.

Tickets go on sale May 1 for Chipola Theatre children’s play, Winnie the Pooh, which runs May 20-21, at 7 p.m. The play takes place at the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson. Tickets are $6 for students and $10 for adults. Chipola students and employees are eligible for free tickets.

Chipola Theatre will also present Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, June 18-20. More details will be announced at a later date.

The Chipola Box Office is currently closed for face-to-face sales. Tickets may be purchased online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or by calling 850-718-2420. Seat buffering is in place for all performances. Patrons are asked to purchase all tickets in their party at the same time. The ticketing system will automatically block the seats around the purchasing party. Seating will be socially-distanced with limited seating available. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks.

