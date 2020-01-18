Chipola Homecoming Week

MARIANNA—Chipola will celebrate Homecoming the week of Jan. 20–25. This year’s theme is “Chipola’s Got That 20/20 Vision.”

A number of activities are planned for the week including, Dress Up Days: Tuesday, Jan. 21: Decades Day – wear outfits to represents a favorite decade; Wednesday, Jan. 22: Blue and Gold Day – wear Chipola blue and gold to show school spirit; Thursday, Jan. 23: Mathlete vs. Athlete Day – dress as either a nerd or a jock; and Friday, Jan. 24: Pajama Day – wear favorite PJ’s around campus.

A building decoration contest between the clubs will be judged, Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1:30 p.m.

The Homecoming Talent Show is Wednesday, Jan. 22, at noon in the Chipola Cultural Center on the corner of Indian Circle and College Street. Deadline to register is noon, Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Student Activities Office, Building K. Cash prizes will be awarded.

The Indians will host Tallahassee for the Homecoming games, Saturday, Jan. 25. Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Ronnie Myers Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center. The women play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m. Chipola’s 2020 Homecoming Queen and Mr. Chipola will be crowned at halftime of the men’s game.

For information, visit the Student Activities Office in the Cafeteria or call 718-2308 or 718-2314.