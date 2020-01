Aisley Patterson-Rhodes was crowned Chipola Homecoming Queen and Tamarique Jones was crowned Mr. Chipola on Jan 25. Members of the 2020 Chipola College Homecoming Court are, from left: Keyara Dinant, Ezekiel Blount, Aliya Everett, Brett Phinney, 2019 Mr. Chipola Mikel Engram, 2020 Mr. Chipola Tamarique Jones, 2020 Queen Aisley Patterson-Rhodes, 2019 Queen Tazjhani Baker, Caleb Cooley, Mary Beth Brown, Bailey Rich, and Georgia Cloud.