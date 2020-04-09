Chipola Health Science programs help Jackson Hospital

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Health Sciences Department recently donated materials to help Jackson Hospital in Marianna during the Corona Pandemic.

The materials include: 400 N95 masks, 200 gowns, 100 surgical masks, 25 face shields, 50 hair covers, and two portable ventilators.

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons, who also serves on the Jackson Hospital Board of Trustees, says, “Chipola College provides training for many of our area’s front-line health-care professionals from EMT’s to nurses. We are glad to do our part to donate materials to help our essential medical personnel.”

Trilla Mays, Chipola Director of Health Sciences, says, “Jackson Hospital is a great partner in providing clinical experiences for our students. We are glad to help them during this time.”

Tina Maloy, Chipola Director of EMS Programs, says, “EMS professionals are a close-knit community. We look out for each other, especially during times of crisis.

Chipola offers a range of health science programs, including: Associate Degree Nursing (training for RN’s), a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Paramedic.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu or phone (850)-718-2278.