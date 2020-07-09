Chipola Foundation scholarships/applications/fall book vouchers

The Chipola College Foundation has released new information regarding Foundation Scholarships, Applications and Fall Book Vouchers in light of the Covid Pandemic.

Questions about scholarships or the application process may be emailed to:

oliverg@chipola.edu or fuquaj@chipola.edu. Foundation staff will return calls if phone numbers are provided in the email.

Completed scholarship applications should be mailed to: Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446, or placed in the secure drop box outside of the Foundation office front door.

As of June 6, 2020, the only Chipola Foundation scholarship application still being accepted for the Fall 2020 semester is the McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship. Late applications will be accepted and considered for funding if funds are available. The application is available on the Chipola Foundation webpage: www.chipola.edu/foundation

Students who have received scholarship contracts for Summer 2020 and/or Fall 2020 semesters may return the signed contracts and thank you letters to the Chipola Foundation via U.S. mail to: Chipola Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446 or place them in the secure drop box outside of the Foundation office front door.

Chipola Foundation Scholarship Book Vouchers for Fall 2020 will be available the week before Fall classes begin. Students should visit the Chipola website (www.chipola.edu/foundation) for information regarding the process for Foundation book vouchers. Students with remaining scholarship funds after tuition charges are paid, who want to use the scholarship funds toward books, will find instructions on how to request a book voucher on the website.

For information, call 850-718-2445 or visit www.chipola.edu/foundation.