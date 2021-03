The Key Hose Company, through instructor Danial Austin, recently donated 1,000 feet of new hoses to the Chipola College Fire-Fighting academy. The donation includes 500’ of 1 ¾” hose for hand lines and 500’ of 2 ½” supply line. For information about the Chipola Fire-Fighting program, call Bob Lemons at 850-718-2483 or visit www.chipolaworkforce.com.