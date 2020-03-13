Chipola Fine Arts cancels/postpones spring semester events

For the protection of our students, staff and patrons, the Chipola College Fine Arts Department will be cancelling or postponing all remaining productions for the Spring 2020 Semester. The health and safety of our community is our highest priority.

This includes the cancellation of the “Spring Ensemble Concert” (April 7) and the “Sophomore Cabaret” (April 24).

The Show Choir production “A Disney Celebration” (April 16-19) will be postponed at this time until May 14-17, 2020. Patrons’ tickets will be automatically exchanged for like days. For example, if you are currently holding tickets for Thursday, April 16 your ticket will automatically be exchanged to Thursday, May 14. Patrons needing to exchange to a different date or wanting a full refund may contact the box office at 850-718-2420 or email warde@chipola.edu. Refunds may be done by phone or email and can be mailed to the patron.

The Box Office will be closed March 23-27 for Spring Break. We encourage you to make all transactions with the Box Office through phone or mail.

Auditions for “Disney’s Winnie and the Pooh” slated for Monday, March 16 have been cancelled. The production scheduled for May will be rescheduled during the 20-21 season.

For more information, contact Evelyn Ward, Director of Fine and Performing Arts at warde@chipola.edu.