Chipola Fall Dean’s List announced

MARIANNA—A total of 286 students made the Chipola College Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall Semester 2020.

To be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must take 12 or more semester hours of courses and make an average of 3.25 (B+) to 4.0 (A) in all courses.

Students who made perfect averages of 4.0—straight A’s—and their hometowns are:

Alford—Christopher Daniels, Brianna Wilkinson.

Altha—Breeanna Bennett, Christopher Dulong, Abrey Johnson, Shad Johnson, Morgan Jones, John Roberts.

Bascom—KateLynn Dunaway.

Blountstown—Marissa Lewis, Brett Phinney, Trevor Schrock, Myah Wise.

Bonifay—Alexis Bradley, Katee Brown, Mandolin Brown, Courtney Demarais, Autumn Hendrix, Parker Hooper, Heather Nelson, Bailey Rich, Sydney Smith, Nicholas Stewart.

Bristol—Jessica Creamer.

Campbellton— Hannah White

Caryville— Whitney White

Chipley—Addie Cook, Makenna Gainer, Jenna Gilmore, Cameron Goff, Cullan Murray, Abby Sapp, Heather Stephens, Caroline Wall, Crystal Wedderburn, Samantha Whitaker.

Clarksville—Caitlyn Hurst, James Willis.

Cottondale—Ryan Carter, Alexander Lamb, Mackenzie Thompson, Gracie Zick.

Graceville—Kaitlyn Barnes, Connor Barrett, Caroline King, Gianna Mathews, Alex Pate, William Severson, Alexus Trim, Madison-Leigh Watford, Christavious Works.

Grand Ridge—Jade Chambers, Tabitha Conrad, Karissa Cooper, Madison Skipper.

Greenwood—Cassie Brown, Sierra Johnson, Karissa Mercer, Madison Rogers.

Hosford—Brittany Dew, Duncan Hosford.

Malone—Laney Baxter, Baylie Calloway.

Marianna—Beau Alday, Logan Baxley, Emma Biggers, Reilly Blighton, Allianne Bryan, Mark Clikas, Hannah Collins, Lindsey Elliott, Brayden Harrell, Kaytlin Harris, Shelby Mathis, Hannah Nobles, Lacey O’Neal, Avery Retherford, Madison Retherford, Alyna Santos Bodart, Kelsey Shuler, David Smith, Megan Stewart, Deacon Temples, Abigail Watson, Alyssa Willey, Antonne Williams, Taylor Young.

Sneads—Emily Glover, Oceana Manbeck, Alexis Moneyham, Summer Thaxton.

Westville—Hayden Cooey, Morgan Thomas, Mallory Vann.

Out of District—Ryan Cain of Crestview; Taylor Foster of Defuniak Springs; Dylan McQuagge of Lynn Haven; Emily Byram, Caroline Dykes and Grace Gouletas of Panama City; Casey Camp, Cristiaan Lake and Kyle Phillips of Tallahassee; Cari Baggett of Telogia; Madisyn Boyd of Valrico; Jerome Godwin of Ashford, Ala.; Ansley Carter of Cottonwood, Ala.; Stephanie Sawyer of Dothan, Ala.; Dorian Chancey of Ozark, Ala.; Ridge Turner of Ellenwood, Ga.; Debbie Devasure of Enterprise, Ala.; Alexandria Horton of Enterprise, Ala.; Cedric De Grandpre’ of St-Simon-de-Bagot, Quebec; Shakara Goodloe of Knoxville, Tenn.; Ashlyn Donner of New Ulm, Minn.; DeMyla Brown of North Little Rock, Ark.

Students who earned grade point averages ranging from 3.25(B+) to 3.99 (A) and their hometowns are:

Alford—Megan Blaylock, Kiley Justice, Hanah Speers, Kenneth Thomas, Joshua Tindall. Altha—Anna Alderman, Emily Fuller, Abby Ham, Mark Hand, Bailee Miller, Nikki Richards, Jibrail Rodriguez, Brittley Sangster, Anslie Yoder.

Bascom—Lori Anderson, Christopher Brockington, Hayley Dollar, Alyssa Perkins.

Blounstown—India Battle, Cherrie Booth, Karissa Detweiler, Brittany Jones, Jherico Jones, Bryce Lambeth, Brooks Mears, Rachel Nandho, Rodney Newman, Noah Parramore, James Van Lierop, Clara Walters-Medina.

Bonifay—Lela Abbott, Katherine Albury, Alec Davis, Bryce Etheridge, Cheyenne Glass, Hollye Helms, Annalia Hornsby, Morgan Lee, Leah Lewis, Cassie Pate, Toni Sellers, Michael Sims, Isabella Steverson, Jeremy Thomason, Cassidy Wells, Laura Whitaker, Kellie Wilcox.

Bristol—Andrew Goff, Mary Steverson.

Campbellton—Niyaa Martin.

Chipley—Austin Berry, Emily Broom, Joshua Bruner, Kathryn Burdeshaw, Isabella Flowers, Brittany Foster, Jonathan Gavaller, Alice Holmes, Kaylee Jeffries, Alexandra Kellner, Kinzie Nelson, Sara Padgett, Mary Potter, Yajaira Reyes, Krista Shores, Lewis Smelcer.

Clarksville—Julie Burge.

Cottondale—Hayllie Clemmons, Desarae Grissett, Merce’des Jackson, Kaitlin Land, Makiah Locke, Kitana Passmore, Arielle Rhodes, Christopher Washington.

Fountain—Savannah Smith.

Graceville—Mallory Bell, Lydia Dixon, Caitlin Granger, Alexis Hall, Colin McQueen, Diana Ramirez, Rayana Watford, Zachary Williams.

Grand Ridge—Samera Baker, Morgan Bellville, Dak Tung Darbyshire, Jade Mullinax, Brooke Smith, Olivia Thompson.

Greenwood—Demontray Edwards, James Kidd, Karlee Mercer, Laurence Pender, LeAnna Smith.

Hosford—Taryn Kirkland.

Kinard—Holley Bailey.

Malone—Hannah Hart, Jonathan Proctor, Kaitlyn Williams.

Marianna—Caden Akerson, Gabrielle Bess, Emma Caraway, Jennifer Castleberry, Tyler Christensen, Nia Clemons, James Clikas, Candace Cunningham, Leanna Edenfield, Chelsea Gardner, Lauren Harkins, Jonathan Harris, Ugreenal Ivey, William Johnson, Brianna Malloy, Chesney Miller, Meagan Pelham, Cricket Player, Ronald Raper, Thomas Schaefer, Henry Sims, Valerie Sims, Tristan Stewart, Anthony Terry, Asia Tolver, Joshua Wynn, Skylar Yon.

Sneads—Caitlyn Byers, Austin Dennison, Annabella McDaniel, Hailey McDaniel, Nicholas Milsapp, Mikayla Rabon.

Vernon—Gwyneth Davis, Ridge Faison.

Out of District—Djimon Gray, Kirsten Smith of Chattahoochee; Carlee Fortner of Crestview; Ifunanya Nwachukwu of Lagos; Matthew Corlew of Lake Worth; Landon Bonds of Live Oak; Delaney Ammons of Ponce De Leon; Dylan Goldstein of SW Ranches, Dylan Eskew of Tampa, Shanika Hawkins, Lucille Sloan of Bainbridge, Ga.; Ava Worthy of Bay Minette, Ala.; Bryce Zephir of Carson, Calif.; Ricky Coachman of Donalsonville, Ga.; Merideth Jenkins of Dothan, Ala.; Cierra McCord of Gordon, Ala.; Kendall Cotner of Hillsboro, Ala.; Mia Andrews of Horsham, Pa.; Olivia Spooner of Jakin, Ga.; Jordan Johnson of Johns Creek, Ga.; Linwood Grandy of Kinston, N.C.; Alfonso Villalobos Hamana of Kirkland, Quebec; Karlee Back of Leesburg, Ga.; Allie Dubuisson of Long Beach, Miss.; Justina Graham of Long Beach, Calif.; Ashley Hopkins of Memphis, Tenn.; Naeqwan Tomlin of New York, N.Y.; Leigha Kirby of Pisgah, Ala.; Evette Morgan of Polson, Mont.; Jaeden Zackery of Salem, Wis.; Jonnivius Smith of Selma Ala.; Madisyn Riggins of St.Marys, Ga.; Kayla Hurley of Villa Rica Ga.