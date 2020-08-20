Chipola fall classes begin

MARIANNA—Fall classes at Chipola College begin Aug. 24, but there is still time to register. Late registration will continue Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drop/add will continue through Noon on Aug. 28.

State of Florida Employee Fee Waiver students may register Aug. 24-28.

Campus offices are open, but all student services can be provided remotely via phone or email. Phone and in-person registration is available during regular business hours. Online registration is available for eligible students.

Students may contact one of the following advisers for appointments or phone registration: Karen Hall, Dual Enrollment, general advising, hallk@chipola.edu or 718-2424; Ken Kallies, VA, General Advising, Kalliesk@chipola.edu or 718-2437; Leigh Whittington, Disability, Nursing, General Advising, whittington@chipola.edu or 718-2290; Ashley Harvey, Student Support Services, harveya@chipola.edu; and Kristie Mosley, Student Support Services mosleyk@chipola.edu.

Steps in the application process include: (1) complete the college Application online at www.chipola.edu, call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a high school or college transcript be sent to Admission and Records; (3) complete the Residency Declaration at www.chipola.edu/registrar and submit form with two proofs of residency to admissions@chipola.edu (4) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students). The PERT (Postsecondary Education Readiness Test) is offered in the Testing Center and online. Dual Enrollment students should contact their high school guidance counselor to start the process. All other students may schedule the PERT at: https://www2.registerblast.com/chipola/Exam/List. Email testingcenter@chipola.edu or call 850-718-2207.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Fall classes will be offered in five different modes. Some classes will be offered on campus with social distancing, while others will meet online and live through meeting applications such as Zoom. Students and employees will be required to wear masks on campus. For any course with an online component, students will need reliable internet, a computer and a webcam. All courses may require proctored exams, either in-person or through the HonorLock application.

Some workforce clock-hour programs will be offered in person. Automotive, Cosmetology, Welding, Firefighting, Corrections and Law Enforcement will meet with distancing and group safety guidelines.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu or call 850-526-2761.