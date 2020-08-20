Chipola employees awarded for service

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

MARIANNA-Employees of Chipola College were recognized for years of service during the first staff meeting of the school year on August 17.

Employees were awarded certificates in five-year increments.  The following were recognized:

  • Five years: David Bouvin, Tameka Jones, Herlinda Morales, Taylor Pittman, and Rachel Smith.
  • Ten years: Karen Bradley, Casey Dowgul, Terolyn Lay and Amy Sampson.
  • Fifteen years: Georgia Ashmore.
  • Twenty years: Laurie Berry, Nell Donaldson, John Gardner, Nancy Johnson, Sheila Mercer and Jeremy Smith.
  • Twenty-five years: Jeff Bodart.
  • Thirty-five years: Diane Timmons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.