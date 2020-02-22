Chipola commencement May 7 in Dothan

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Commencement Ceremony is set for Thursday, May 7, at 7 p.m., at the Dothan Civic Center. The address is 126 St. Andrews Street, Dothan, AL, 36303.

Graduates should receive an email from the college about caps and gowns which will be picked up in the Book Store.

Counted as members of the class are all who will complete degrees or certificates from December of 2019 to May of 2020 or during the Summer 2020 terms. Diplomas will be awarded for Bachelor of Science, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts and Workforce Development Certificates. Chipola graduates may invite an unlimited number of family members and guests to share the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube.

For information about the graduation ceremony, contact the Admissions and Records Office at 850-718-2311 or visit www.chipola.edu.