Chipola College Spring 2021 Registration

Registration for the Spring 2021 Semester at Chipola College begins Nov. 9 for currently-enrolled students and Nov. 16 for new students.

Registration will continue until the college closes for the holidays on Dec. 18.

New and returning student registration will open again Jan. 4-5, with late registration through Jan. 8. Spring classes begin Jan. 7.

Students also may register by phone or email, or online if they are eligible. To register online, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours, have a declared major, and have at least a 2.0 GPA. Students will not be eligible to register if they have outstanding parking tickets or admission holds. Online registration is not available for dual-enrollment, early admit, remedial, clock-hour or State Employee Fee Waivers.

The college will move to virtual classes beginning Nov. 30 with limited access to admissions, testing, business and advising offices. Students desiring to register face to face should make an appointment with an advisor. Advisors include: Karen Hall, hallk@chipola.edu, 850-718-2424; Ken Kallies, kalliesk@chipola.edu, 850-718-2437; Leigh Whittington, whittingtonl@chipola.edu, 850-718-2290; Kristi Mosley, mosleyk@chipola.edu, 850-718-2417 and Ashley Harvey, harveya@chipola.edu, 850-718-2417.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, contact: Admissions, admissions@chipola.edu, 850-718-2211 718-2211; Business, businessoffice@chipola.edu, 850-718-2220; Financial Aid, financialaid@chipola.edu, 850-718-2366; or Testing, testingcenter@chipola.edu, 850-718-2284.