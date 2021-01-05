Chipola College shines at AFC Conference

VIRTUAL CONFERENCE— Chipola College was one of the most talked about colleges at the recent Association of Florida Colleges (AFC) Virtual Conference.

The Chipola AFC Chapter was recognized as a 2019 Gold Chapter for performance in membership, professional development opportunities, fundraising and exemplary practices.

Director of Distributed Systems Matt White presided over the state-wide conference as the 2020 Association President. White has served in this position since January and will conclude his year of service on December 31.

Outgoing Chipola AFC Chapter President Evelyn Ward named Human Resources Manager Nancy Chabot the Chapter Unsung Hero and Public Relations Departmental Staff Assistant Lillie Hamil won the Chapter Lifesaver Award.

The Chipola College PR Office won four AFC Communications and Marketing Commission Awards of Excellence. The PR Office won a Gold Award for the print edition of The Chipola Monthly and a Bronze Award for the digital edition of The Chipola Monthly. Dr. Bryan Craven, Chipola PR Director is the publisher of the newsletter; clerical assistant Morgan Roberts is the editor. The office won a Silver Award for the “Stay Home, Stay Well and Excel” newspaper ad campaign created by designer Meri Mock. TV Director Eric Dove won a Bronze Award for the “Chipola Tech Theater: Working Through COVID” video promotion.

Director of Fine Arts Evelyn Ward won the state Leadership of Excellence Award presented by the Administration Commission. Ward was chosen out of 11 nominees across the state for the honor.

Attending the conference from Chipola were: Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Matt White, Evelyn Ward, Dr. Amanda Clark, Jennifer White, David Bouvin, Dr. Trilla Mays, Dr. Terolyn Lay, Vikki Milton, Kristie Mosely, Sarieta Bryant, and Ashley Harvey.

AFC is a statewide organization open to all employees, retirees and trustees of the 28 colleges in the Florida College System. AFC provides professional development opportunities for members, and represents the interests of colleges before the Florida Legislature. The Association has nearly 8,000 individual employee and retiree members.