Chipola College reopening June 15

Dr. Sarah Clemmons, President of Chipola College, today announced the re-opening of the college campus with employees returning to their offices on Monday, June 15, as part of Governor DeSantis’s Phase II Re-Opening. Dates and plans for Phase III are yet to be determined.

While employees will be in their offices, telephone and/or email are still the recommended communication methods. Students who would like to visit a department in person, should make an appointment. A directory of employees and departments is available at: http://www.chipola.edu/help/Employees-Web%20version-%203-20-20.pdf and http://www.chipola.edu/help/Office%20-Web%20version-3-20-20.pdf

President Clemmons says, “The foundational priority of Chipola’s phased plan to resume operations is the health and welfare of all students, faculty, staff, vendors, volunteers and visitors. The safety of all is a shared responsibility. Everyone is subject to new policies, procedures, and oversight designed to provide a safer environment for teaching, learning, and working, including strategies to protect individuals at higher risk for developing adverse outcomes of Covid-19. We urge all stakeholders to commit to this plan’s success in order to remain on campus.”

All students and staff will be asked to practice physical distancing, to avoid physical contact and to wear face masks whenever on campus. A self-screening checklist will be provided for students and employees to keep up with their personal health and to aid in virus tracking. The re-opening plans include self-isolation for sickness, travel and exposure to Covid-19.

Academic summer classes will continue remote instruction with some workforce lab classes meeting with physical distancing modifications.

The ACE lab will continue with virtual tutoring this summer. Library services will be online.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu or call 850-526-2761.