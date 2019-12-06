Chipola College news

CHIPOLA NURSING GRADUATES—A total of 34 students recently completed the Associate Degree Nursing program at Chipola College. Graduates are now qualified to take the state certification examination to become Registered Nurses. Pictured from left, are: (seated) Grace Wester of Grand Ridge, Ashleigh Giugliano of Tallahassee, Kennedy Harris of Cottondale, Amanda Chance of Sneads, Heather Brackins of Blountstown, Sarah Ratis of Altha, Ashlyn Goodson of Grand Ridge, Mara Cole of Dothan, Abigail Bridges of Chipley, Emily Worrell of Marianna, (standing) Sierra Graham of Panama City, Crystal Marshall of Alford, Kayla Jefferson of Port St. Joe, Jenna Cartwright of Alford, Aleya Louderback of Chipley, Anna Branch of Grand Ridge, Samantha Snell of Graceville, Kimberly Jones of Wewahitchka, Nicholas Hanson of Youngstown, Mikayla Rabon of Sneads, Dusty Alford of Cottondale, Shelby Johnson of Grand Ridge, Clint Baxley of Marianna, Ciera Thomas of Sneads, Cameron Moore of Bonifay, Melissa Brown of Chipley, Robin DeShazo of Marianna, Cheyenne Mayo of Noma, Alyssa Curlee of Bonifay, Tezlyn Henry of Marianna, Hannah Sansom of Bristol, Emily Brown of Bristol, Nicole Dunaway of Greenwood and Mackenzie Eubanks of Blountstown.

CHIPOLA SENIOR DAY—Hundreds of area high school seniors from Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington counties attended Chipola College’s recent Senior Day hosted by Chipola’s Student Ambassadors. The seniors toured campus and enjoyed performances by the cheerleaders, men’s and women’s basketball teams, show choir and theater. Here, a group of Marianna High seniors head out on a tour.

CHIPOLA STEM EVENT—Chipola College recently hosted a STEM (Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics) Event for high schoolers. More than 100 area high school students participated in a Rube Goldberg Machine Contest which challenged participants to create a complicated machine to perform a simple task.

IVEY BOOK SIGNING AT CHIPOLA—The Chipola College Library recently hosted a second book signing for Chipola history professor Robert Ivey’s book, “The Day the Angels Came to Dunning.” Here, Ivey is pictured with his Chipola classmate Jackie Fay Kelly. For information on the book, visit https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-day-the-angels-came-to-dunning-robert-l-ivey/1132053826 or contact Robert at iveyr@chipola.edu.

TECH GARAGE RETURNING FOR SEASON SIX

John Gardner, Chipola College Automotive Technology instructor, is returning for season 6 of Tech Garage.

The Motortrend TV with the perfect blend of ASE master certified instructor Gardner’s high octane teaching on all the automotive systems How’s and why’s along with Bryan Gregory’s DIY driveway tips. From the professional techs to the weekend worriers Tech Garage has you covered.

“It’s amazing and humbling to look back at 2015 when I started the show at Chipola College I never thought it would grow into what it is today. Teaching and training on the Automotive systems seemed pretty boring to me but I guess it intrigued everybody. They wanted to know how and why the systems worked along with the detailed diagnosis and repairs. No other show was really covering in-depth like we did. Then in seasons two Bryan Gregory joined us with a DIY driveway aspect further strengthen the show” Gardner says.

The educational television show Tech Garage is returning for season 6 beginning Jan. 4, 2019, on Motor Trend TV network, formerly Velocity.

Motor Trend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery’s fast-growing MotorTrend Network, formerly Velocity, and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including Mototrend, Hot Rod, Roadkill, Automobile, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a cumulative reach of more than 131 million, the company encompasses television’s #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend app, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service.

The Business, Industry and education trifold is the way of the future.

“It’s a win-win for the automotive industry and helps our local panhandle area with economic development. “I am excited about the new season more than ever and I’m grateful to so many people who make this happen,” says Gardner.

Learn more about Tech Garage at https://facebook.com/johngardnertv and https://twitter.com/johngardnertv.

CHIPOLA COLLEGE SPRING 2020 REGISTRATION

MARIANNA—Spring 2020 classes at Chipola College begin Monday, Jan. 6, but there is still time to enroll in classes for the new term. Registration is ongoing until the college closes on Dec. 13. New and returning student registration will begin again Jan. 2 and 3, with late registration through Jan. 7.

Applications are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Services Building or online at www.chipola.edu. Visit the Student Services Building to meet with an adviser.

There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Application or call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a final high school transcript be sent to Admission and Records; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

Bachelor’s Degrees include: Education majors in Middle and High School Math or Science, English Education, Exceptional Student Education and Elementary Education; a Business Administration degree with concentrations in Management, Accounting, Information Technology and Engineering Management; and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

The Associate in Arts (A.A.) degree is designed for students who plan to complete their first two years of college work and then transfer to a four-year program at Chipola or another college or university. Credits are transferable and are applicable toward a bachelor’s degree. Advising guides that outline requirements for specific majors are available at http://www.chipola.edu/studentservices/cguides/index.html.

Several Associate in Science (AS) and Workforce programs are offered which provide training for high wage jobs.

Workforce programs include: Automotive Service Technology, Correctional Officer, Cosmetology, Firefighter I & II, Law Enforcement Officer, Nursing Assistant and Welding.

Associate in Science (AS) programs include: Nursing (RN), Civil Engineering Technology, Engineering Technology, Business Administration, Early Childhood Education, Computer Information Technology, Fire Science Technology, Criminal Justice Technology, Networking Services Technology, and Recreation Technology.

College Credit Certificate programs include: Emergency Medical Technician (EMT); Paramedic; Advanced Manufacturing: Pneumatics, Hydraulics, and Motors Certification, Child Care Center Management, and Engineering Tech Support Specialist Certificate.

Computer Information Technology certificates include: Geographic Information Systems, Help Desk Support Technician and IT Support Specialist. Network Systems Technology Certificates include: Digital Forensics, Network/Cyber Security, Network Support Technicianand Server Administration.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, call 718-2211.

TEACHER WORKSHOP MAR. 7 AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Future Educators Club will host its 12th Annual Teacher Workshop, Saturday, Mar. 7, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teachers and students interested in a career in education are invited to attend. The Keynote Speaker will be Dr. Dakeyan Graham, the 2020 Florida Teacher of the Year.

Chipola Teacher Education students with the assistance of the education faculty, staff, and education graduates will present the free workshop. The day will include sessions for elementary, middle, and high school teachers in Math, Science, Reading, English, ESOL and ESE. Students will present hands-on activities that can be used in the classroom along with samples for teachers to use in their own classrooms. There will also be drawings for door prizes.

Sessions include: Meaningful, Standards-Driven Bellringers (Grades 5-12) Anna Beth Rackley and Troy Rackley; Garden to Table/Get Ready, Get Set, GROW! (Grades K-5) Agriculture in the Classroom; Pi Day! (Grades 6-12 Math) Stephanie Ward; Choose Your Path! Parallel and Series Circuits and More! (Grades 3-5 Science) Dr. Amanda Clark; Implementing Small Groups with Success (Grades 2-5 Reading/Math) Kaylor Collins; Why I Am a Teacher! (Grades K-12) JaJuan Clark; A Strategic Approach to Addition and Subtraction (Grades K-2 Math) Orgio Math Company; A Strategic Approach to Multiplication and Division (Grades 3-5 Math) Orgio Math Company; Supporting Student Success in Solving Problems (Grades 1-5 Math) Orgio Math Company; Tomorrow’s Teachers: A Classroom is Waiting (intended for high school and college students) Mackenzie Johnson; “Art is Everywhere” (Grades K-6); Sprout House (Grades 2-4 Science); Minute to Stem It! (Grades K-6 STEM); Manipulating Math (Grades K-6 ESE Math); Teaching Fractions with Food (Grade 3 Math).

The workshop will be held in the Literature/Language (Building Z). Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the first session at 8:30 a.m.

To ensure that sufficient materials are available, please RSVP to FEC Sponsor Casey Dowgul at dowgulc@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2449.

CHIPOLA ARTIST SERIES PRESENTS ‘JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT’ JAN. 9

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series will present Jukebox Saturday Night, Jan. 9, 2020. Glenn Miller Productions presents a music review of the Big Bands during the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s.

This fun-filled event for all ages captures the sounds, melodies and lyrics performed by an energetic group of instrumentalists and vocalists who keep audience members moving in their seats, tapping toes and clapping hands.

Jukebox Saturday Night celebrates America’s Swing Era performing the greatest hits as recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and more. Vocal selections will include songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Rosemary Clooney, and other vocal idols.

A Meet the Artist Reception for season ticket holders will be hosted by First Commerce Credit Union.

Tickets are on sale now. For information, contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420.