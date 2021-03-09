Chipola College news

INDIANS LEAD PANHANDLE CONFERENCE

The Chipola men (7-2) held onto first place in the Panhandle Conference with a big 90-46 win over Pensacola on March 6.

Chipola beat Gulf Coast 84-63 on March 3. The conference standings as of March 9 are: Chipola (7-2), Tallahassee (7-2), Pensacola (5-5), Northwest (2-6) and Gulf Coast (2-8). The Indians are second in the FCSAA State Poll and 14th in the NJCAA National Poll.

Both Chipola teams play at Tallahassee, March 9, before returning home to host Northwest on March 13. The women play at 2 p.m., followed by the men at 4 p.m. Due to social distancing, only Appreciation Club members will be admitted to home games.

Home games will be webcast live with a link available on each team’s schedule at www.chipolaathletics.com

MCLENDON SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE FOR CHIPOLA SUMMER TERMS

MARIANNA—March 11 is the application deadline for the McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship for Chipola College Summer Sessions I and II.

Students should submit only one application which will cover all Summer 2021 classes.

Applications are available in the Chipola College Foundation Office and on the college website, www.chipola.edu.Completed applications may be submitted in person at the Foundation office or mailed to Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446.

The scholarship may be used toward tuition and/or books for both terms at Chipola. Applicants must complete the scholarship application and provide documents outlined on the application, which include: a student letter, college and/or high school transcripts and the previous year’s household income tax returns. The scholarship selection is based on both financial need as well as merit.

For information, contact the Foundation at 850-718-2445.

CHIPOLA BASEBALL OPENS CONFERENCE PLAY

The Chipola baseball team (19-6) is second in the FCSAA State Poll and is ranked seventh in the NJCAA National Poll.

Chipola and Northwest (15) are the only Panhandle teams in the NJCAA Poll.

Chipola opens the Panhandle Conference with a pair of homes games with Tallahassee, March 9 and 11, both at 5 p.m.

For the latest news, visit www.chipolaathletics.com

CHIPOLA’S SOUSA NAMED STATE BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK – LADY INDIANS TOP NATIONAL POLLS

Chipola College’s Isadora Sousa is the FCSAA Region 8 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for March 1, the same week the Lady Indians moved into the top spot in the NJCAA National Poll and tied for first in the FCSAA State Poll with Northwest.

Sousa, a sophomore forward from Sao Paulo, Brazil, averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals in two games.

She shot 38.7 percent (12-of-31) from the field, 53.3 percent (8-of-15) from three and hit all three of her free throw attempts. Sousa recorded a triple-double (17 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) in a win over Tallahassee. She tallied 18 points in 59-58 win over top-ranked and previously undefeated Northwest Florida State on Feb. 27.

Sousa’s teammate DeMyla Brown was also nominated for Player of the Week.

The Lady Indians (7-1) are second in the Panhandle Conference just a half game behind Northwest. Chipola’s Feb. 6 game with Pensacola was rescheduled to March 15 due to Covid-19.

The women’s conference standings as of March 4 are: Northwest (8-1), Chipola (7-1), Gulf Coast (4-5), Pensacola (1-7) and Tallahassee (1-7).

Chipola hosts Pensacola Saturday, March 6. The women play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m. Due to social distancing, only Appreciation Club members will be admitted to home games.

