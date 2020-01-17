Chipola College news

CHIPOLA BASEBALL ALUMNI WEEKEND IS JAN. 24-25

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host the annual Alumni Baseball Weekend Jan. 24-25. The weekend will have a slightly different schedule than the past few years.

“We switched things up a little bit this year to make things more alumni friendly and give them more time to interact and catch up,” said Coach Jeff Johnson. “We look forward to seeing everyone.”

On Saturday, Jan. 25, Chipola will play Wallace Dothan at noon. At 2:30 p.m., there will be a ceremony to officially name the field in honor of Coach Jeff Johnson. There will also be a State Championship ring ceremony, followed by Alumni Home Run Derby at 3 p.m.

Saturday’s evening events continue with the Homecoming Basketball games vs. Tallahassee at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. A reception for all Chipola Alumni begins at 6 p.m. in the Johnson Center. Following the game, there will be a Chipola Baseball Alumni Social.

For information about Baseball Alumni Weekend, call the baseball offices at 850-718-2332.

CHIPOLA TO NAME BASEBALL FIELD IN HONOR OF COACH JEFF JOHNSON

Chipola College officials will officially name the college baseball field in honor of long-time Coach Jeff Johnson on Saturday, Jan. 25. The naming will take place at a 2:30 p.m. as part of the Chipola Baseball Alumni Weekend.

Coach Johnson, who is in his 23rd season at Chipola, won back-to-back National Titles in 2017 and 2018, and in 2007. Johnson has served as Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach since 2015. He was Assistant Athletic Director from 2002-2014. He began as head baseball coach at Chipola in 1997.

Coach Johnson has built Chipola into one of the premier JUCO programs in the country compiling an outstanding overall record of 866-396-2 (.686).

Under Johnson, the Indians have won the Panhandle Conference title 13 times (7 of the last 9) and finished as conference runner-up six times. Johnson’s Indians have played in the State/Region VIII Championship Game 9 of the last 12 years.

Johnson was named NJCAA National Coach of the year and ABCA/NJCAA Division 1 National Coach of the Year in 2018, 2017 and 2007. He was named NJCAA Gulf Region Coach of the year six times and Panhandle Conference Coach of the Year 13 times. From the professional ranks, Coach Johnson also was named Florida Diamond Club and Southeast Professional Baseball Association Coach of the Year in 2007.

Johnson has a tremendous record for graduating and developing players to move on to higher levels. He has had more than 225 players move on to four year universities and/or professional baseball. Five of his former players were playing at the Major League level in 2019, including Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin, the winning pitcher in the 2019 World Series. Others include: Russell Martin (C) Toronto Blue Jays, Tyler Flowers (C) Atlanta Braves, Andrew Toles (OF) Los Angeles Dodgers, and Adam Duvall (OF) Atlanta Braves. He also coached former Blue Jays outfielder, Jose Bautista, who was MLB’s Homerun champion in 2010 and 2011.

Johnson has coached three 1st round draft picks in LHP Adam Loewen (2003), RHP Alan Horne (2004), and OF LeVon Washington (2010), 2nd round picks 1B Reynaldo Rivera (2017), LHP Evan Steele (2017), LHP Patrick Corbin (2009), and OF Andrew Toles (2012), 3rd round picks LHP Kyle Pawelczyk (2002), RHP Ryan Chaffee (2008), and LHP Michael Mader (2014), along with 4th rounders Mat Gamel (2005) and Ivan Johnson (2019). Johnson also coached 8 JUCO All-Americans.

As a high school player, Johnson was an All-State selection in baseball, football, and basketball at Liberty County High in his hometown of Bristol, FL. He held the Florida state record and the national high school records for career interceptions with 43 as a defensive back.

Johnson began his career as a college baseball player at Gulf Coast Community College. He was a pitcher and third baseman in 1985 and 1986 for Head Coach Bill Frazier. He transferred to the University of Central Florida where he was a pitcher in 1987 and 1988. He held the school’s all-time career saves record at one time. Johnson graduated with a BS in Physical Education.

Johnson began his coaching career at Marianna High in 1989 where he led the Bulldogs to a 127-48 record in seven seasons. He led the team to three district championships, two regional championships, and a sub-regional. He won the school’s first-ever sectional championship and took the Bulldogs to their first-ever state championship final four in 1991.

Johnson returned to his hometown in 1996 as head coach at Liberty County High, where he compiled a 25-7 record with a runner-up finish in the 1996 state championship. He amassed a high school record of 152-55 (.734) in eight seasons.

Coach Johnson is married to Nancy Yon Johnson, the Chipola College Student Activities Director. Their daughter, Shelbie, is a registered nurse.

CHIPOLA BRAIN BOWL WINS SANTA FE W.A.I.T. TOURNEY

GAINESVILLE—The Chipola College Brain Bowl Blue Team—consisting of Bree Bennett, Kiley Justice and Jacob Weaver—won the WAIT (Wayzata Academic Invitational Tournament) at Santa Fe College on Jan. 11. The Blue team went 7-0 to claim the title.

The Chipola College Gold Team finished third overall with a 6-1 record. Gold team members are: Jayla Kindlespire, Sam White and Carson Pitts.

Bree Bennett and Sam White were named tournament all-stars. Bennett finished second in individual scoring. White was fifth. Jayla Kindlespire and Jacob Weaver also placed in the top ten, finishing 7th and 8th respectively.

Chipola will host the Northwest FL NAQT Sectional, Jan 24-25. The top 24 teams across the seven sectionals played across the country on those days will qualify the Community College National Championship to be held in Orlando on Feb. 28.

All students and friends of the Chipola Brain Bowl program are invited to come out and support the team on Jan. 24-25 in the college Literature/Language building. Teams will be in action from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

CHIPOLA COLLEGE TO HOST SCREENING OF ALUMNI-PRODUCED FILM

Chipola College will host a screening of the film, You Gave Me a Song, produced by Ashley Melzer, an alumnus of Chipola.

The film will be presented Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m., in the Prough Center for the Arts on the Chipola campus.

You Gave Me A Song offers an intimate portrait of old-time music pioneer Alice Gerrard and her remarkable, unpredictable journey creating and preserving traditional music. The film follows 84 year-old Gerrard over several years, weaving together verité footage of living room rehearsals, recording sessions, songwriting, archival work, and performances with photos and rare field recordings. Much of the film is told in Alice’s voice and via interviews with musical collaborators and family members who share the story of Alice and others chasing that high lonesome sound.

Producer Ashley Melzer, originally from Sneads, is a producer, writer and media-maker living in Durham, NC. Born in North Florida, she received her Bachelors in Cinematic Arts from the University of Southern California and then a Masters in Folklore from UNC-Chapel Hill. Her work has been featured in Indy Week, Wondering Sound, Paste Magazine, eMusic, The Carrboro Citizen, and the Southern Foodways Alliance. She’s worked with Hopscotch, Moogfest, the NC Comedy Arts Festival, Thornapple Films, The Southern Oral History Program and more. She currently works on Multimedia Production and Special Projects for the Southern Cultures Journal and is working on a new short documentary using archival footage from renowned folklorist Dr. William R Ferris. She is the founder of Mettlesome, a creative, project based collective, for which she performs, directs, writes and teaches comedy.

Melzer is the daughter of Dr. James and Connie Melzer of Chattahoochee. She is married to John “Jack” David Reitz. She is a graduate of Sneads High School and Chipola College.

This film was made possible in part through vital support from Presenting Sponsor The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources as part of “SHE CHANGED THE WORLD: NC WOMEN BREAKING BARRIERS” and is a sponsored project of the Southern Documentary Fund a 501(C)3 non-profit.

Learn more about the film at http://www.alicegerrardfilm.com.

APALACHICOLA RIVERKEEPER TO SPEAK AT CHIPOLA

The Chipola College Student Scientists Association is hosting Georgia Ackerman, Apalachicola Riverkeeper, for an informational forum for students and the community, Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Ackerman joined the Apalachicola Riverkeeper team in 2017. She has been involved with the group for over a decade as a business sponsor, a program volunteer and board member.

Ackerman is an avid kayaker and outdoor enthusiast. She ran a north Florida ecotourism company for nearly a decade where she spent time learning about the Apalachicola River system and began volunteering with Apalachicola Riverkeeper. In 2013, she was recruited to lead a regional conservation awareness initiative at Tall Timbers.

She also has worked with the Red Hills Small Farm Alliance to help promote local, sustainable farming. Ackerman believes outside play and wild places are fundamental to both the health of humans and the planet, saying, “People will protect what they love. Also, people depend on this river system for their livelihoods. I’m constantly reminded by people’s actions that so many people deeply care about the Apalachicola River–and the Bay that it nourishes. It deserves our long term protection and restoration efforts.”

The event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Dr. David Hilton at 850-718-2382 or email hiltond@chipola.edu.