Chipola College news

FLEENER LEAVES CHIPOLA BOARD—The Chipola College District Board of Trustees recently recognized Andrew Fleener of Chipley for four years of service to the Board. Here, Fleener is congratulated by Chipola President, Dr. Sarah Clemmons. Fleener, who left the board in December, is Deputy Director of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the owner of Fleener’s Cleaners. Fleener is a graduate of Chipola, along with many of his family members. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Troy University. He has been involved in many college events and is a strong supporter of the college. He has served as Chair of the Chipola Foundation and continues to serve on the board. He also is a member on the Washington County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

CHIPOLA HOMECOMING IS JAN. 25; CANDIDATES TO BE INTRODUCED JAN. 15

Chipola will celebrate Homecoming the week of Jan. 20–25. The Indians will host Tallahassee on Saturday, Jan. 25. This year’s theme is “Chipola’s Got That 20/20 Vision.”

Candidates for Mr. Chipola and Homecoming Queen will be introduced at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the Cafeteria. Voting will take place Jan. 15-16 in the Student Activities Office in the Cafeteria (K-105), Jan. 15, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Jan. 16, 8 a.m. to noon.

Chipola’s 2020 Homecoming Queen and Mr. Chipola will be crowned at halftime of the men’s basketball game on Jan. 25. Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Ronnie Myers Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center.

Homecoming candidates must: be currently enrolled, degree seeking, a member of a club at Chipola; have an overall GPA of 2.5; be in good standing-consistent with the standards and values of this institution. Early admit students taking 12 or more dual enrollment hours on the college campus are eligible and will be classified as freshmen. The college reserves the right to reject any candidate whose background does not meet the standards and values of the college.

For information, visit the Student Activities Office in the Cafeteria or call 718-2308 or 718-2314.

SSS CAREER DAY IS JAN. 22

The Chipola Student Support Services (SSS) and CareerSource Chipola will host Business & Career Day, Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Career Resource Center located in (A-156). Students are welcome to drop in during the day to receive assistance with career inventories, job market information and available job applications.

For information, call Kristie Mosley at 718-2431 or Rachel Poole 850-633-2759.

TRIO CELEBRATION JAN. 29 AT CHIPOLA GAME

Chipola College Student Support Services students and their families are cordially invited to attend the 2020 Annual TRiO Celebration, Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Chipola vs. Pensacola Basketball games. SSS students, parents, siblings, spouses and children are invited.

TRiO students and staff also will celebrate an evening of service by volunteering in the concession stand which supports scholarships.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Johnson Center. Students and families will receive program information and meet the TRiO Staff. Families will receive free admission to the women’s and men’s basketball games and a $5 concession stand voucher for each immediate family member.

Students are asked to make reservations for the number of family members attending, by calling Kristie Mosely at 718-2417.

CHIPOLA FALL 2019 DEAN’S LIST ANNOUNCED

MARIANNA—A total of 326 students made the Chipola College Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall Semester 2019.

To be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must take 12 or more semester hours of courses and make an average of 3.25 (B+) to 4.0 (A) in all courses.

Students who made perfect averages of 4.0—straight A’s—and their hometowns are:

Alford—Joanie Fox.

Altha—Anna Alday, Breeanna Bennett, Melody Holt, Morgan Jones, Charlie McNew, Amberly Moseley, Nathalie Yoder.

Bascom— Danny Morehead, Kyle Morgan.

Blountstown— Allison Myers, Anna Gillis.

Bonifay— Alexis Bradley, Katee Brown, Sara Coe, Braeden Cooper, Haley Helms, Parker Hooper, Jacob Lee, Bailey Rich, MacKenzie Smith.

Bristol— Jessica Creamer, Hulya Reisoglu.

Chipley— Richard Adkison, Danny Bouton, Kaci Compton, Addie Cook, Makenna Gainer, Abby Sapp, Zoe Shafer, Heather Stephens, Jaqueline Stewart, Lila Taylor, Kathleen Weber, Ashtin Williams.

Clarksville— Caitlyn Hurst.

Cottondale— Kennedy Harris, Alexander Lamb, Makiah Locke, Taylor McDaniel, Stephanie Rogers, Gracie Zick.

Cypress— Mara Elmore.

Fountain— Kiley Bullock.

Graceville— Connor Barrett, Mallory Bell.

Grand Ridge— Lawrence Burdeshaw, Jade Chambers, Baylee Childs, Tabitha Conrad, Brian Gay, Paige McKinnie, James Thompson, Madeline Wright.

Greenwood— Savanna Lewis, Jordan Moore, Madison Rogers, Katie Slater.

Hosford— Mary Brown.

Malone— Baylie Calloway, Murphy Doelman.

Marianna— Amanda Applewhite, Kristofer Baber, Chloe Bruner, Richard Brunner, Kristen Chambliss, James Clikas, Ellery Glass, Sydney Jansen, Morgan Johnson, Madison Kincaid, Mikayla Lewin, Alyssa Lewis, Maegan Lucas, Zachary Malone, Payton Melton, Jordan Newman, Hannah Newsome, Hannah Nobles, Sheridan Padgett, Chelsey Pettis, Madison Retherford, Jahn Sanchez-Velez, Kelsey Shuler, Natalie Sims, Valerie Sims, Charlene Speights, Asia Tolver, Leah Tucker, Jacob Weaver, Alyssa Willey, Mason Young.

Ponce De Leon—Savanah Hougland.

Sneads— Jennifer English, Emily Glover, Kin Sheffield.

Vernon— Jared Driscoll, Demetreious Walston.

Westville— Kaylin Griffin, Jacob Sumner, Mallory Vann.

Out of District— Taylor Harper of Ashford, Ala., Hannah White of Campbellton, Leisha Craven, Kirsten Smith of Chattahoochee, Bethany Mixon, Bethany Shelley of Cottonwood, Ala., Camryn Brazile, Katelin Castleberry, Brett Nofziger of Defuniak Springs., Emily Brown, Ricky Coachman ofDonalsonville, Ga., Payton Kirkland, Brandon Plummer of Dothan, Ala., Alexandria Horton of Enterprise Ala., Shakara Goodloe of Knoxville, Tenn., Robert Bennett of Lilburn, Ga., Ashlyn Donner of New Ulm, Minn., Hannah Byram of Panama City, Dewayne Ford Quincy, Tammie Lijbers of Schiedam, Netherlands., Jason Almaguer, Matthew-Jay Lamm of Tallahassee, Cari Baggett of Telogia.

Students who earned grade point averages ranging from 3.25(B+) to 3.99 (A) and their hometowns are:

Alford— Emma McKee, Kenneth Thomas.

Altha— Kelly Ballard, Christopher Dulong, Cameron Faircloth, Mark Hand, John Roberts, Anslie Yoder.

Bascom— Lori Anderson.

Blounstown— Cherrie Booth, Hannah Brown, Aliya Everett, Jherico Jones, Bryce Lambeth, Voloria McCray, Rachel Nandho, Rodney Newman, Brett Phinney, Weston Schrock, Sabry White, Jeffrey Williams, Michael Wyrick.

Bonifay— Morgan Bellville, Kristian Bourg, Caleb Cooley, Olivia Cotton, Courtney Demarais, Madison Ealum, Zion Glass, Kendal Guthrie, Hollye Helms, Kodie King, Stephanie Sawyer, Nicholas Stewart, Jessica Thomas, Jeremy Thomason, Madison Vallandingham, Katie Wilcox, Tristan Stewart.

Bristol— Julie Mayo, Thomas Strohecker.

Caryville— Whitney White.

Chipley— Heather Anderson, River Basinger, Austin Berry, Lexi Brasher, Emily Broom, Kathryn Burdeshaw, Brittany Cade, Tony Dodd, Klaytin Hendrix, Alexandra Kellner, Hannah LaMarre, Kacy Lawson, Carolynn Lynn, Sarah McDaniel, Cullan Murray, Savannah Petroff, Maria Reyes, Caitlyn Smith, Denise Spracklen, James Weber, Autumn Wells, Jessica Wells.

Clarksville— Hayden Nichols, Sheryl Smith, James Willis.

Cottondale— Ryan Carter, Keshia Edenfield, Carrie Harvell, Kitana Passmore, Arielle Rhodes, Jackson Swearingen, Mackenzie Thompson, Christopher Washington.

Graceville— Caitlin Granger, Alexis Hall, Mary Haser, Briana Henderson, Lauralyn Jernigan, Cynthia Junger, Gabriel Maqueira, Gianna Mathews, Jordon May, Conner McQueen, Tyler Walker, Rayana Watford, Christavious Works.

Grand Ridge— Samera Baker, Marissa Baxter, Samantha Ceballos, Tilly Conrad, Dak Tung Darbyshire, Caroline Durden, Noah McArthur, Alexander Monteagudo, Catherine Monteagudo, Sydney Ramos, Katie Robbirds, Olivia Thompson, Olivia Wester.

Greenwood— Cassie Brown, Kristen Fender, Kassidy Green.

Hosford— Duncan Hosford, Cierra White.

Malone— Laney Baxter.

Marianna— Corey Akerson, Beau Alday, Katlyn Allen, Garrett Ames, Riley Arunakul, Mallory Barber, Ashton Benton, Ezekiel Blount, Benjamin Bridges, Emma Caraway, Jacob Chabot, Steven Clevenger, Kiera Culbreath, Candace Cunningham, Shelley Dryden, Victor Dubeux, Bailey Fenn, Kristi Folds, Abante Gardner, Demetrius Gilbert, Ronak Gocool, Phoenix Hebert, Sarah Hewett, Victoria Hunter, Hunter Jenkins, Ashtyn Jeter, Stefane Kent, Morgan Lipford, Carolyn McInnis, Taylor McKay, Gabrielle Melvin, Jonah Mercer, Anastasia Mitchell, Bhakti Patel, Yasmine Patterson-Bellamy, Christopher Phillips, Cameron Porter, Marsela Resendiz, Amy Roberts, Haley Robertson, Jarod Roney, Tyler Roper, Maggalina Russ, William Saunders, Amanda Shields, James Shores, Jonathan Smith, Carlos Staley, Megan Stewart, Devin Thomas, Tyler Watson, Aliyah Wilburn, Joshua Wynn, Skylar Yon.

Ponce De Leon— Alex Pate.

Sneads— Mandalyn Chance, Lauren Stone.

Vernon— ShanaRay Sheffield, Andrew Smith.

Westville— Cassidy Trammell.

Out of District— Alexus Johnson of Apalachicola, Sarah-Grace Lockard of Ariton, Ala., Ava Worthy of Bay Minette, Ala., Evette Morgan of Bemidji, Minn., Brianna Steverson of Chattahoochee, Cory Layton of Cottonwood, Ala., Leticia Omori of Curitiba, Brazil., Gabriel Esquivel of Davie, Yasmin Adderson of Dothan Ala., Madison Fennell of Dothan Ala., Franklin Moore of Flovilla Ga., Brashante Dareus of Freeport, The Bahamas., Jabraun Martin-Shingler of Glenarden, Md., Hollie Askew of Gordon Ala., Ally Williams of Havana, Jonathan Minor of Hazel Green, Ala., Parker Pillsbury of Inverness, Daniel Blomgren of Milton Wis., Trevur Smalls, Ishan White ofMoncks Corner S.C., Florencia Nion of Montevideo, Amoro Lado of Nampa ID, Dorian Chancey of Ozark Ala., Emily Byram of Panama City, Michael Esposito of Port Washington N.Y., Jessica Porter of Quincy, Zachary Chorn of Slocomb Ala., Marial Pan Mading of Springfield Mass., Jozsef Rohrbacher of Tallahassee., Cassidy Wells of Tallahassee., Cheikh Faye of Thies, Senegal., Derick Stager of Trintiy,Kayla Hurley of Villa Rica Ga., Anthony Fontana of Wantagh N.Y., Brianna Bailey of Wewahitchka.