Chipola College classes to go online for remainder of Spring Semester

Florida Governor DeSantis and Commissioner Corcoran ordered the Florida College System campuses to close and go fully online with instruction for the remainder of the semester. Students will be able to contact instructors and access all courses in Canvas beginning March 30.

The college will provide phone numbers and emails for answering questions or concerns beginning March 30.

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons says, “Our goal is to provide the opportunity for students to complete their courses by the end of the semester, but we understand we have to meet challenges to accomplish this.”

College employees will work remotely and should contact their supervisors by phone or email for further information.

Clemmons continued, “We encourage students to let us know how we can support them as we all do our very best at Chipola to stay safe and keep learning going. Please do your best to protect yourself, family, and the community.”

For information, visit www.chipola.edu or phone 850-526-2761.