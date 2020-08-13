Chipola College awarded $1.3 million to help students succeed in college

Federal Student Support Services grant awarded every five years

Marianna, Florida. – The U.S. Department of Education announced that Chipola College will receive a federal Student Support Services (SSS) grant of $1.3 million to help more students succeed in and graduate from college. Chipola College SSS has been operational for the past 10 years and has helped many students graduate and excel.

The array of services the program provides are comprehensive and include academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, help in choosing courses, and other forms of assistance. Such services enhance academic success and make it more likely that students will graduate or transfer with the lowest possible debt. Many Student Support Services alumni have gone on to great success, among them Emmy, Tony and Academy-Award winning actress Viola Davis, U.S. Rep. Gwendolyn Moore of Wisconsin’s 4th District and Franklin Chang-Diaz, the first Hispanic astronaut.

Student Support Services (SSS) Director Kristie Mosley stated, “SSS prepares students to succeed academically, as well as increases retention, graduation and transfer rates of students in the program.” For more than 50 years, the Student Support Services program has made important contributions to individuals and society as a whole by providing a broad range of services to help students succeed. This vital program can and does make all the difference.

SSS is currently accepting applications for new participants for the 2020-2021 academic year. For more information visit the website www.chipola.edu\SSS or call (850) 718-2431.