Chipola College and Small Business Development Center

MARIANNA—Chipola College and the SBDC will continue working together to provide small business services and resources to business owners and constituents throughout adjacent counties in the Florida panhandle.

The SBDC and small business assistance will be available every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beginning July 10, the Florida SBDC at UWF will be resuming their outreach hours with Chipola College each week through virtual consulting hours specifically for current or prospective business owners in the area.

Florida SBDC at UWF Business Consultant Dr. Len Eichler will be available by email for impromptu meetings assisting with business challenges or opportunities. These meetings are confidential, no-cost, and allow business owners to skip the traditional wait period after requesting consulting from the SBDC.

More information on the Florida SBDC at UWF can be found at sbdc.uwf.edu.

To set up a meeting on Wednesday, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., send email to leichler@uwf.edu. Use “Open office hours” as the emails subject and personal and business name in the body of the email. An SBDC consultant will communicate with the business owner very quickly.

For additional small business assistance, call Dr. David Bouvin at Chipola College at (850) 718-2380 or bouvind@chipola.edu.

For more information about the many academic programs of study available at Chipola College, please visit www.chipola.edu.