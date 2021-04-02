Chipola Business and Career Day

The Chipola College Student Support Services (SSS) program recently hosted a Business and Career Day in the Chipola Career Resource Center (Building A Room 156). Students met with Career Center & Alumni Development Coordinator Belinda Stephens at their convenience to receive assistance with interest inventories, career exploration, resume building and interview preparation.

The Career Placement Center is a service of Chipola College and CareerSource Chipola that offers a variety of valuable resources to help guide students toward choosing a career path that is right for them. Students graduating are encouraged to register with the Career Resource Center when they apply for graduation. For additional information or assistance, contact Belinda Stephens (850) 718-22408 or email at stephensb@chipola.edu.