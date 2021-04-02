Chipola Brain Bowl wins second in state championship

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Brain Bowl Team finished as the 2021 FCSAA State Runner-Up, losing to Santa Fe in the Championship Game, in the tournament played March 25-27.

The Chipola team went 4-1 in the championship bracket on Saturday to earn its spot in the championship game with the following results: Round 1: Chipola 370, Valencia 150; Round 2: Chipola 365, Broward 210; Round 3: Chipola 495, Florida Gateway 95; Round 4: Chipola 290, Santa Fe 385; Round 5: Chipola 360, Miami-Dade 145; and Championship Game: Chipola 390, Santa Fe 590. The Championship Game includes more questions which yields a higher score.

This was Santa Fe’s first state championship. Chipola has been to the state championship game 11 times, winning 9 state titles. Broward and Valencia are tied with 8 state titles each. The 2021 state tournament was played online using Zoom as its format.

Chipola Team Players are: Kiley Justice, Bree Bennett, Trevor Shrock and Taylor Young. All four players placed in the top 20 in individual scoring.

Chipola coaches are Stan Young and assistant, Dr. Robert Dunkle.