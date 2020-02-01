Chipola Black History Celebration is Feb. 21

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Black Student Union will host the Annual Black History Month Celebration on Friday, Feb. 21, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., in the college Cultural Center. The public is invited to attend to enjoy dinner and a program.

The guest speaker is William McCray, Elder Emeritus and Co-Founder of the Florida African-American Student Association. McCray retired from Florida A and M University after serving as Director of High School and Community College Relations, Acting Director of the Student Union and Director of Community Activities and Volunteer Services.

BSU will present door prizes and conduct a drawing for a $100 gift card and a Dutch-oven, with proceeds going to the Black Student Union Spring FAASA Convention fees. Representatives from the Jackson County Health Department will be present to promote Tobacco Cessation and Diabetes Prevention.

For information, contact BSU adviser, Dr. Willie Spires, at 718-2232.